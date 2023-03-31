This Mississippi woman has been missing for five days. Have you seen her?
Published 6:06 am Friday, March 31, 2023
Authorities are searching for a Mississippi woman who hasn’t been heard from in five days.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Kimberly Hester.
Hester is described as a 34-year-old female, weighing 120 lbs, and is approximately 5 foot, 3 inches tall.
She was possibly seen in Jones County on Tuesday by a passerby on Highway 84 West near 84 Express wearing a pink shirt and pink hat.
No other clothing information was available.
Kimberly Hester’s family hasn’t heard from her since Sunday, March 26th and they are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kimberly Hester is asked to contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).