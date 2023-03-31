This Mississippi woman has been missing for five days. Have you seen her?

Authorities are searching for a Mississippi woman who hasn’t been heard from in five days.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Kimberly Hester.

Hester is described as a 34-year-old female, weighing 120 lbs, and is approximately 5 foot, 3 inches tall.

She was possibly seen in Jones County on Tuesday by a passerby on Highway 84 West near 84 Express wearing a pink shirt and pink hat.

No other clothing information was available.