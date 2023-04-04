Mississippi man arrested in connection with March shooting

Published 11:13 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with a mid-March shooting.

Oxford Police report that Johnny Thompson, 28, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the shooting occurred on March 18 in the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard in Oxford.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The shooting reportedly occurred during an argument, officials said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Thompson’s bond was set at $25,000.

 

 

 

More News

Police: 20-year-old Mississippi woman killed, another injured in Sunday morning accident

40 Years of Goodness: Mississippi church’s handmade chocolate eggs are a sweet tradition

Dozens of teens from across Mississippi attend grief retreat

Mississippi baker’s macarons were ‘hard’ for judges to ignore in Spring Baking Championship. Did she advance?

Print Article