Mississippi man arrested in connection with March shooting Published 11:13 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with a mid-March shooting.

Oxford Police report that Johnny Thompson, 28, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the shooting occurred on March 18 in the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard in Oxford.

The shooting reportedly occurred during an argument, officials said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Thompson’s bond was set at $25,000.