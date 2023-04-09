Community to celebrate ‘Mississippi Day’ Published 6:15 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

The University of Mississippi will put the Magnolia State on display April 15 through hands-on learning activities, demonstrations, food and more as part of the second Mississippi Day.

The annual event brings together the university’s academic departments to offer an array of fun and family-friendly activities that highlight the university’s contributions to the state’s culture, education, health care and economy.

“We are excited to build off of the success of last year’s inaugural event,” said Emily Ferris, associate director of outreach and continuing education, and chair of the Mississippi Day 2023 Committee. “We’re even bigger this year. All 10 colleges and schools are participating with over 75 campus units.

“We’ll also have more kid-friendly activities on Union Plaza, including a rock-climbing wall, inflatable slide, bounce house, photo booth and other games. The food vendors options have doubled from four last year to eight this year. We hope the community will come discover more about what make Ole Miss so special.”

Beginning at 10 a.m., each department will have booths lining the Circle and extending to the Galtney-Lott Plaza throughout the free, four-hour event.

“Mississippi Day is a celebration of all of the exciting things happening at Mississippi’s flagship university,” said Noel Wilkin, UM provost who initially proposed the idea. “The purpose of Mississippi Day is to allow members of the public, families, alumni, UM faculty, staff and students, and prospective students and their families to engage with the Ole Miss community in a new and exciting way.”

Mississippi Day is one of several activities scheduled that weekend on campus, offering a variety of options for students, faculty, staff, alumni and visitors. Other events scheduled include:

Friday (April 14) – Honors and Awards Day

Saturday (April 15) – Junior Preview Day, annual Grove Bowl

Sunday (April 16) – Stay Plugged IN Esports

Shuttles will run from parking areas at Tad Smith Coliseum and the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Parking is also available along Old Taylor Road, South Lamar Avenue and the Paris-Yates Chapel/Bishop Hall parking lots.

Check out the university’s campus map to see a digital map of Mississippi Day that includes all department and school activations as well as food trucks, welcome booths and more.