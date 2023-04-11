Mississippi authorities searching for kidnapped wife of police officer. Search reportedly leads to Jackson airport. Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Mississippi authorities are searching for the wife of a Port Gibson police officer who may have been kidnapped.

Officials are looking for a woman, who has been identified as Tamar Wilson. Wilson reportedly was taken from the Highway 61 Fish Market in Port Gibson.

Her phone has been tracked to the Jackson Medgar-Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson, where law enforcement is conducting a search for her whereabouts, according to WLBT News in Jackson.

Earlier Tuesday, the Claiborne County Emergency Management Office posted on Facebook asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who has possibly been kidnapped.

The post asked the public to be on the lookout for a blue Honda Accord with a Lamar County tag. The car was reportedly being driven by a white male.

The woman, who is reportedly Wilson, was last seen wearing a blue shirt, with a bandana on her head, and a gray jacket.