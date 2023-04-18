Mississippi Skies: Sun for some, clouds for others as we watch next chance of severe weather Published 1:30 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Monday was absolutely perfect for just about the entire state. Today will be another nice day for the northern half of the state while clouds move into the southern half. Temperatures are on the rise, and so are humidity levels as winds from the south begin to arrive.

We’re also starting to watch that storm system heading our way towards the end of the week. Sunday night, the National Weather Service was just expecting rain and some storms. By Monday morning, the Storm Prediction Center had issues a severe weather outlook.

A Level 2 covers much of the northern and central regions of Mississippi with the southern line stretching from Natchez to Mendenhall to Raleigh, then curving up towards Columbus. Other cities in the Level 2 zone include Vicksburg, Cleveland, Jackson, Greenwood, Greenville, Yazoo City, Philadelphia, Starkville, and Eupora. Right now, the only risk mentioned is for possible severe storms.

A Level 1 includes just south of Natchez to Magee to Meridian and southward. Other cities in the zone are Laurel, Hattiesburg, Brookhaven, Magee, and Columbia. Currently, the National Weather Service in Jackson says isolated severe storms are possible in this region.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 78. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 54.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 81. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 53.

South Mississippi

Increasing clouds with a high near 78. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 51.

Gulf Coast

Increasing clouds with a high near 75. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 56.