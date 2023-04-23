Four arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks at multiple Mississippi banks

Published 5:57 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

By Oxford Eagle Staff

The Oxford Police Department arrested four non-Mississippi residents for allegedly trying to cash bad checks on April 13.

The following is a statement from OPD:

The Oxford Police took a report on Thursday, April 13 at a local bank where a group of individuals attempted to cash fraudulent checks.

With the help of a civilian tip, a traffic stop was conducted on the suspect vehicle. It was determined these individuals had been to multiple banks.

After investigation, four individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

Darion Jordan, 32 of Brookehaven, GA, and Trevon Vanyo, 26 of Kennesaw, GA, were arrested and each charged with 3 counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Jordan and Vanyo were taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing and were each issued a $10,000 bond.

Joshua Wray, 36, of Memphis, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, 1 count of uttering forgery, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Wray was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $20,000 bond.

Royal Turner, 39, of Las Vegas, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and 3 counts of uttering forgery. Turner was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $15,000 bond.

“This was a great collaborative effort between our community and law enforcement to get these individuals into custody,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen.

 

 

