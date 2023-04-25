Morgan Wallen lighting up social media for all the wrong reasons after last minute cancellation of Mississippi concert Published 7:00 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Morgan Wallen has many fans, but maybe not as many as before he arrived in Oxford this past weekend. Wallen played to a full house at Ole Miss Saturday night but come Sunday he canceled right before he was to take the stage.

The 60,000 fans already there were spitting mad because he “must have known he couldn’t perform if he had been losing his voice,” as one lamented.

Wallen posted this message “After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better,” he said. “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing.”

Wallen was set to play two concerts at Vaught Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss. Saturday’s went fine, but after two opening acts performed Sunday came an announcement on the stadium’s screen that said Wallen would not be performing:

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight’s event will be available at point of purchase beginning tomorrow.”

On social media, the fans were beyond upset about how things played out. Many paid into the thousands for travel, hotel, food, tickets and more.

“Last night he let the liquor talk” joked @Clark_Griswold.

“Completely disappointed in [Wallen]!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE ********!”- @SouthernMama33

“Morgan Wallen had one night out in Oxford and had to call it quits. I woke up at 6am the next morning and drove 8 hours home. Some of us are just built different. – @GratefulKeg.

Others, including one Alabama fan, even went this low: “Don’t worry @MorganWallen Ole Miss fans are used to sitting in that stadium for 3 hours and then leaving disappointed.” – @BarstoolAlabama.

Now that – that’s harsh.