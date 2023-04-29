Mississippi woman charged for fatal hit-and-run near university campus

Published 4:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

By Oxford Eagle Staff

Oxford Police arrested an Oxford woman after a fatal hit-and-run Thursday near the University of Mississippi campus.

Police responded to the scene on West Jackson Avenue and Fraternity Row on Thursday just after 11 p.m.

According to officers, pedestrian Andrew Tyler Mitchell, 19, of Missouri died from his injuries.

Police said the vehicle that struck Mitchell fled the scene. Witnesses gave a description to officers, who later located the suspect’s vehicle on Friday.

Police arrested Cameron Neal Riser, 25, of Oxford, who was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Riser appeared in court and was issued a $50,000 bond.

