Mississippi man arrested on child molestation charges

Published 4:37 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Oxford Eagle Staff

A Mississippi man was arrested on child molestation charges after officers were alerted to an incident at a business.

On April 4, the Oxford Police Department responded to a call regarding child enticement that occurred at a business in the 1700 block of University Avenue.

After investigation, Micheal Earl Jones, 40, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting (Touching for Lustful Purposes).

Jones was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $25,000 bond.

 

