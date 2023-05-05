Woman killed, two teens in critical condition after Mississippi crash Published 9:45 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

One person was killed and two others critically injured in a two-car wreck early Friday afternoon on Freetown Road in Warren County.

Deputy Warren County Coroner Daryl Carson said Paula Goss Nevels, 69 of Warren County, was pronounced dead from her injuries at the Merit Health River Region emergency room where she was taken by Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance after the wreck.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the wreck occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Friday. He said deputies and county volunteer firefighters responding to a 911 report of a wreck in the 1900 block of Freetown Road arrived to find a westbound 2003 Lexus sedan occupied by two teenagers and an eastbound 2018 Toyota SUV driven by Nevels had collided head-on in a sharp curve. He said firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the doors from both vehicles.

“All three people were trapped in their vehicles and an excellent coordinated effort between county fire and Vicksburg Fire was able to free all three in a timely manner to be transported to the hospital,” Pace said.

Pace said the 15-year-old passenger in the Lexus was taken by ambulance to University of Mississippi Medical Center. The 16-year-old driver was taken to Merit Health River Region and then transferred by helicopter to UMMC. Their names were not released because of their ages. Nevels was the sole occupant of the SUV.

He said Deputy Daniel Thomas is leading the investigation of the wreck.