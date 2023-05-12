Mississippi’s newest luxury senior living option opens with ribbon cutting, just steps from one of state’s most popular shopping, eating destinations Published 11:27 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Looking for a senior living community with a maintenance-free, resort-style lifestyle and a long list of amenities and services? Then Oxford, Mississippi’s, newest independent senior living community, may have exactly what you are looking.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Beau Ridge at Oxford Farms recently celebrated a ribbon cutting hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

Located at 2702 S. Lamar Street — just steps from the square, conveniently located in the heart of Oxford’s medical community.

Beau Ridge is co-owned by Schonberg Care, a family-owned senior living company that has successfully owned and managed senior communities for over 20 years, and a local Oxford family who are University of Mississippi alumni.

For more information, call 662-636-6166.

AMENITIES AT BEAU RIDGE:

Residents enjoy three restaurant-style meals daily, prepared by our executive chef.

Weekly housekeeping service

24-hour concierge services & overnight security guard

Physical, occupational, and speech therapy services on-site

Small pets are welcome

Regular group excursions and various social activities and organizations offered.

Fitness room, fully stocked library and a full-service beauty salon onsite.

MORE ABOUT SCHONBERG CARE:

From the Beau Ridge website:

“As the co-owner of Beau Ridge, Schonberg Care takes great pride in the local, personalized, all-hands-on-deck environment we have cultivated in the three retirement communities we own and operate throughout Louisiana and Mississippi. We know our communities are a reflection of the unique culture, experiences, and history our residents bring with them. Therefore, we take great care in handpicking community leaders and team members that foster and enrich the environments that make each community special.”

“Over the years, we have developed our winning formula for exceptional care and incomparable amenities, resulting in excellent resident satisfaction. Rest assured; there is nothing ‘big box’ or ‘cookie cutter’ about our communities. We are deeply passionate about investing in and developing smaller, tight-knit communities that become home for residents. We allow our teams to provide the highest levels of customized care, attentiveness, and respect the residents deserve. Schonberg Care is committed to ensuring that every resident we are privileged to serve is treated with respect and compassion, embraced by a spirit of community that reveres and encourages the unique dignity of each individual.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Cindy Semmes, sales director or Lori Hannah, executive director at 662-636-6166.

Click here for the Beau Ridge at Oxford Farms website.