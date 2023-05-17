Reports: Mississippi man killed in plane crash Published 7:11 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

According to the FAA and KNWA TV 24, a plane that took off from Oxford University Airport crashed in Washington County, Ark., near Fayettville.

The pilot of the Oxford plane lost radio contact just after 12:34 p.m. after calling and reportedly saying he heard a puttering sound.

Multiple sources have confirmed the pilot was Johnny Morgan of Oxford, owner of Morgan White Insurance. Emergency management searched the remote site plane with Blackhawk helicopters that were on a training exercise at the time. It took several hours to locate the plane crash site.

The plane was reported to have been a Beechcraft King 90 from Mississippi. Flight Aware indicates the plane that matched that description left Oxford University Airport at 11:27 a.m. this morning heading to Fayetteville.

Rescue teams this afternoon were able to locate the plane and found the pilot of the plane did not survive. He was the only person on the plane. This is a developing story, and we will update it as we confirm more.