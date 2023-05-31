Report: Mississippi police suspect bomb in vehicle after driver shot themself during traffic stop

Published 7:57 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Gulf Coast television station reported Picayune police are investigating a suspicious package that may be some sort of bomb or explosive.

WLOX TV said a Picayune officer stopped a driver around 4:39 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported the driver shot themself during the traffic stop. According to Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave, officers found a suspicious package and requested assistance from a bomb square from Biloxi. It has not been reported whether the driver was male or female.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, according to reports.

