Search continues for sixth inmate to escape Mississippi prison in last two months still on the loose Published 6:46 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

The search continues after a reported sighting of an inmate who escaped a Mississippi prison on May 29.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Multiple agencies suspended their search for Joseph Spring, an escapee from the Raymond Detention Center, who remains on the loose.

Agents used K-9 officers and a helicopter to search the Raymond area Wednesday.

The search was suspended shortly after 7:30 p.,m. Wednesday after Spring was reportedly sighted near Highway 18 and Midway Road in Raymond.

Spring is approximately 5’8, 155 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. The tattoo on his neck is noticeable.

Spring is the sixth inmate who escaped the Raymond Detention Center in the last two months.

Spring and another inmate, Michael Lewis, 31, were both found to be missing from the Raymond Detention Center during the official headcount on Monday. A breach in the facility and damage was later located along with fence damage.

Lewis has been taken back into custody.

Officials say Spring should be considered dangerous and that civilians should not approach him.

Anyone who wants to report a sighting can do so to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.