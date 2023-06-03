Silver alert issued for 52-year-old man missing since Friday shortly after noon Published 7:06 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

An alert has been issued for a 52-year-old Mississippi man who was last seen Friday shortly after noon.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 52-year-old Raymond Revice Thompson of Pearl, Rankin County, Mississippi.

He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts with sandals on Friday, June 2, at about 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Harle Circle in Pearl, Mississippi.

He was driving in a 2006 aluminum-colored Honda Accord bearing Mississippi tag C494CT traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Raymond Revice Thompson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Raymond Revice Thompson, contact Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.