Mississippi Skies: Who has the best rain chances Monday? Published 9:32 pm Sunday, June 4, 2023

Normally, when we have two high pressures in the region, we’d be seeing plenty of sunshine, pleasant breezes, and little chance of rain. This time, however, two strong frontal boundaries are moving through, bringing decent rain chances to the entire state.

Monday is the best shot of rain and thunderstorms most of us have had in several days. Again, we’re not expecting widespread coverage for the state, but we do expect more of us will get rain. Monday’s rain will last further into the evening than normal, too.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 90. A few isolated storms in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low of 64.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High near 91. Overnight, becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 66.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then partly sunny with a high of 90. Showers and storms developing in the afternoon with one or two remaining into the evening hours. Monday night, becoming partly cloudy with a low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 86. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 67.