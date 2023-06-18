Woman arrested after she brings dead 22-month-old daughter to Mississippi hospital

Published 3:11 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

By Oxford Eagle Staff

A woman was arrested after she reportedly brought her dead 22-month-old child to a Mississippi hospital.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, of Como, was arrested Thursday after she arrived at the Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southhaven with her dead toddler.

According to reports by Action News 5, investigators met with Towns and hospital staff in several interviews and, after noting inconsistencies, a warrant for Towns’s arrest was issued.

On Thursday, the Panola County Sheriff’s Department arrested Towns for child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm.

She was transported to the Hernando Police Department for questioning and processing. Her bond was set at $100,000.

 

 

