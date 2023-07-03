Mississippi child with special needs gets trip of a lifetime Published 9:51 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

Logan Core was recently granted a dream from the Sunshine Foundation for a family trip to Central Florida’s Theme Parks. Logan lives with the challenges of having a traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and trauma.

“This trip for my son was everything we needed as a family,” said his mother, Miranda. “Logan had a smile on his face the whole time and I have not seen him like that in years. With all the hospital visits and all the struggles my son endures, I’m happy to say my son was a happy kid on this dream trip. Happy to reconnect as a family.

“The Sunshine Foundation Dream Village was so beautiful and very accommodating for Logan with his wheelchair. [It was] the first time my son was able to go into a pool without the challenge of getting in and out [thanks to the] pool wheelchair ramp. Logan also enjoyed the wheelchair swing at the park in the Dream Village.

“My family and I are so grateful and appreciative of the Sunshine Foundation and all the donors to make this trip happen for my son and the whole family. Thank you so much for granting my son’s dream.”

Sunshine Foundation answers dreams to children with life-long chronic conditions such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, profound low-functioning (Level 3) autism, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, trauma from abuse and others.

To make these dreams a reality for children that may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis, Sunshine Foundation relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations, and corporations. Logan’s “Dream Come True” was made possible through a generous donor.

The most common request is a “Magical Dream” to visit Disney World, Legoland, SeaWorld and Universal Studios while staying at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney. Sunshine Foundation also answers “Special Dreams,” including shopping sprees, computers and iPads, outdoor playsets, above-ground swimming pools, family trips, cruises, adaptive tricycles and other special needs equipment.

Since 1976, Sunshine Foundation has spread sunshine into the lives of more than 41,900 children throughout the United States. For more information or to donate, please visit www.sunshinefoundation.org.