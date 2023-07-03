Mississippi teen charged as adult in robbery Published 9:48 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

A Mississippi teen has been charged as an adult after allegedly taking part in the robbery of a delivery driver.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Eagle Point Loop for a report of a delivery driver being robbed.

Officers quickly arrived and set up a perimeter in the area. Shortly after, officers located two of the suspects and took them into custody without incident. Larnerian Wyldon, 17, of Oxford was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was charged as an adult for robbery.

He was given a bond of $20,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The other suspect is being charged through Lafayette County Youth Court.