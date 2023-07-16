Possible drowning investigated off of Mississippi Gulf Coast Saturday night

Published 6:22 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Emergency agencies and rescue crews began the search for a possible drowning victim off the Mississippi Gulf Coast Saturday night.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials with the Biloxi Police Department received at approximately 8:41 in regards to someone jumping in the water and not resurfacing.

The incident reportedly happened near the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in Biloxi.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials with the Biloxi Patrol Police, Biloxi Fire Department and the Coast Guard were involved in the search Saturday night and were on the scene investigating the incident.

As of late Saturday night the Biloxi Police Department had not issued any other information about the incident.

 

 

More News

Mississippi sports community mourns death of longtime football, powerlifting coach

Officials looking for driver who fled crash that killed Mississippi man walking on interstate Saturday afternoon

Mississippi woman charged with credit card fraud

‘Remember this lesson’ commissioner cautions young man asking for license reinstatement

Print Article