Possible drowning investigated off of Mississippi Gulf Coast Saturday night Published 6:22 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

Emergency agencies and rescue crews began the search for a possible drowning victim off the Mississippi Gulf Coast Saturday night.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials with the Biloxi Police Department received at approximately 8:41 in regards to someone jumping in the water and not resurfacing.

The incident reportedly happened near the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in Biloxi.

Officials with the Biloxi Patrol Police, Biloxi Fire Department and the Coast Guard were involved in the search Saturday night and were on the scene investigating the incident.

As of late Saturday night the Biloxi Police Department had not issued any other information about the incident.