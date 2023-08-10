Mississippi woman facing embezzlement charge after alleged business theft Published 8:51 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

A Mississippi police department has charged a woman for embezzlement after a business theft investigation.

On July 25th, 2023, a theft report from a Jackson Avenue business brought the Oxford Police Department into action. Their investigation culminated in the arrest of 36-year-old Jakisha Johnson of Batesville, who is now facing embezzlement charges.

After her arrest, Johnson was presented at Lafayette County Justice Court, where she was handed a $2,500 bond.

The Oxford PD acknowledges the crucial role played by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.