Up to $10,000 reward offered for tips leading to arrest of suspects in Mississippi ambush killings Published 6:08 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

CrimeStoppers has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest of three individuals involved in ambushing and killing two Mississippi men on Myrtle Drive in Adams County on Thursday afternoon.

Three men who appear to be carrying assault-style weapons reportedly ambushed and gunned down Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24, outside in broad daylight at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten released disturbing images from videos of the three suspects wearing dark-colored clothes and hoodies, gloves and full face coverings in the heat of the day in what appears to be a targeted attack on the two victims.

Patten said they were seen traveling in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows, pictured below.

He asked anyone who lives in or around the neighborhood to check their home security systems for any additional footage that could lead law enforcement to these men.

Anyone with information should call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or call CrimeStoppers at 888-442-5001 to leave an anonymous tip.

Calls to crime stoppers ring to an out-of-state crime center, where callers are assigned a random number used in all communication and the payout of rewards so that they remain totally anonymous.

“No tip is too small or too big,” Patten said.