Man convicted of capital murder in case of person missing from Mississippi community

Published 9:10 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

By Picayune Item Staff

A missing person investigation launched by the Picayune Police Department on July 6th, 2020, has culminated in the convictions of two individuals involved in the death of Willie R. Jones.

As the investigation progressed, authorities uncovered evidence indicating that Austin Brookshire and Dustin Gray were responsible for Jones’ murder outside the city limits of Picayune.

Brookshire managed a brief escape to Colorado before his capture and subsequent extradition to Mississippi. Similarly, Gray evaded authorities but was later apprehended and connected to the case.

Judicial processes commenced, leading to Austin Brookshire’s conviction for 1st-degree murder in July, resulting in a life imprisonment sentence.

Monday, the latest development saw Dustin Gray found guilty of capital murder in the death of Jones.

Deliberations were centered on the presentation of evidence during the trial, culminating in the announcement of the verdict.

