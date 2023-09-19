U. S. Marshals nab man wanted for Mississippi attempted murder cases Published 9:13 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

U.S. Marshals Service served a high-risk warrant Tuesday in Knoxville, Tenn. that led to the arrest of Imani Holly as related to an incident that occurred on Jan. 22.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, at approximately 3:14 a.m., the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a victim of a shooting advising that she and several other subjects that she was with had been shot while walking in the parking lot towards Gold Strike Casino. Upon deputies’ arrival, they observed a total of four victims who had received multiple gunshot wounds.

Imani Holly, 19, of Tunica, will be extradited to Mississippi to Tunica County to answer to the charges he is accused of. Holly is being charged with the following by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office in relation to this incident:

4 counts of Conspiracy

4 counts of Attempted Murder

1 count of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Anyone arrested and accused of a crime is assumed to be innocent until they are proven to be guilty. This incident remains under investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or crime stoppers at 662-910-0400. Any information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.