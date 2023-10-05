Photos released of suspect who robbed Mississippi gas station, shot clerk Published 1:10 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Mississippi law enforcement is looking for an armed robbery suspect who reportedly shot a gas station clerk and then fled.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the black male suspect, who entered the Sunco gas station store on Highway 49 South, between Florence and Star, robbed the store and shot the clerk.

The incident occurred on Oct. 3.

The suspect was dressed in a yellow hoodie, and white mask,

If you have any information on the identity of this individual, please call Central MS Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), submit a tip, by using your mobile device or computer by going to www.P3tips.com/116.