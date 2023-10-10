Man escapes from Mississippi courtroom Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

A man facing multiple charges in a Mississippi courtroom was able to escape Tuesday, causing alerts from law enforcement to use extreme caution.

He was later captured.

Jasper Dewarraen Jenkins was apprehended and placed back into custody shortly before 3 p.m., as reported by the Oxford Police Department.

Authorities had earlier urged the community to report any sightings of Jenkins, following his escape earlier in the day.

The incident marked a brief interruption in the legal proceedings tied to a February home invasion, with Jenkins facing multiple charges including house burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.