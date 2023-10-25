Fire started despite burn ban leads to death of 14 horses, destruction of barn Published 9:10 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

More than a dozen horses are dead after officials responded to a barn fire in Jackson.

WAPT News in Jackson reports that the barn fire on Methodist Home Road and Forest Avenue Extended may have started when someone started burning trash despite a burn ban that has been in place.

Officials report that the fire started to spread quickly and consumed half of the barn. According to reports, 14 racing and riding horses that were in the barn were killed in the fire.

Estimated losses are over $100,000.