Whether you’re a Mississippi voter or candidate, here’s what you need to know Tuesday Published 7:43 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

Mississippi’s general election is quickly approaching with polls opening at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

This election includes various positions, with a significant focus on the governor’s office at the statewide level, as well as county and county district positions.

For those looking to stay informed about this important event, the My Election Day portal offers a convenient way to access election information tailored to your specific address.

Polling place location: Find a polling place via the polling place locator on the “My Election Day” portal or contact the county Circuit Clerk’s 0ffice or local election commissioners.

According to information provided by the Secretary of State’s office, polling stations for the general election will open their doors at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Importantly, any voter who is in line at 7 p.m. will have the legal right to cast their ballot.

In the event of any issues encountered at polling places, whether observed by state observers or reported to the Elections Division, these matters will be forwarded to relevant authorities, including the attorney general’s office or the appropriate district attorney’s office, as outlined by the Secretary of State’s Office. The Secretary of State’s Office states it does not possess enforcement authority regarding election-related matters.

For those with questions related to the elections, assistance is available by contacting the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, sending an email to ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visiting YallVote.ms.

Here are some important reminders for election day: