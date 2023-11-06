Don’t know where to vote? Mississippi offers this online tool to help find your polling place, sample ballots Published 5:52 am Monday, November 6, 2023

Having trouble figuring out where you are supposed to go to vote in Tuesday’s general election in Mississippi?

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office has provided an online tool that could help registered Mississippi voters find the location of their assigned polling place.

By providing your zip code and address, the polling place locator will provide you with an address and map that shows where the polling place that is associated with your voter registration is located.

Election information is based on where you reside.

The tool also provides sample ballots and a list of current elected office holders.

Polling location information is provided and updated by local election officials.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office recommends that voters confirm their polling place with their county circuit clerk.

Contact information for local election officials will appear in a box on the right after an address is entered into the tool. https://myelectionday.sos.state.ms.us/VoterOutreach/Pages/VOSearch.aspx

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS

Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.

Click here for examples of acceptable photo IDs.

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place unless on private property.

The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except election officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.