World record set at Mississippi Fast Draw Championship gun competition Published 7:09 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

The Mississippi Fast Draw Championship – held by the X-Treme Fast Draw Association – crowned a new world-record holder Friday at the Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Arena.

Gunfighter ‘Jackass’ Jiles set the new world record of .260 at the arena during the team contest Friday.

Fast Draw is the art of reacting and “gunfighting” accuracy. Fast Draw features contestants drawing, firing and hitting a target with a single action revolver using a “full-powder” blank or wax bullet projectile.

The X-Treme Fast Draw Association launched its first Mississippi tournament here in Oxford. The event affords enthusiasts the ability to watch nationally ranked professionals in the championship round. Contestants from Nevada, Texas, Alabama and Missouri traveled to the area to compete.

The contest continues Saturday, with the state championship on Sunday. The event is free and open to the public. All are invited to attend to watch gunfighters battle for the quickest time. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and events begin at 11 a.m. Finals are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.