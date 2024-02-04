Mississippi man charged with killing his uncle

Published 9:35 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

By Natchez Democrat Staff

An Adams County man has been charged with manslaughter after the fatal Saturday night stabbing of his uncle during an altercation between the two, authorities said.

Investigators charged Christian Flowers, 20, with the stabbing of his uncle Roy Aljerral Flowers, 35.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 10:15 p.m. to 1261 Martin Luther King Road in reference to a stabbing incident.

There, they found Christian and Roy Flowers still at the scene.

Deputies detained Christian Flowers and rendered medical aid Roy Flowers until AMR arrived and transported Roy Flowers to Merit Health in Natchez.

Roy Flowers was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room.

After processing evidence and interviewing witnesses, investigators then charged Christian Flowers with manslaughter.

He is currently awaiting arraignment in the Adams County Jail.

