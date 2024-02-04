North Carolina murder suspect leads high-speed chase on Mississippi interstate, ends with self-inflicted gunshot

Published 6:29 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A man accused of murdering a woman in North Carolina was taken into custody after leading a high-speed chase in Mississippi.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reported that Freddy Renteria, 25, was transported to the hospital Thursday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed chase with Mississippi Highway Patrol officers on Interstate 59 near Dixie.

Renteria was wanted in North Carolina after a woman was found with a “life-threatening” condition and transported to the hospital. The woman, identified as Renteria’s girlfriend, later died at the hospital.

Police identified Renteria as the suspect in the woman’s death. He was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder. Those charges were upgraded to murder when the woman died.

 

 

