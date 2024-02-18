Mississippi correctional officer charged with taking contraband into jail

Published 9:22 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

By Oxford Eagle Staff

A Mississippi correctional officer was arrested for allegedly taking contraband into a county detention center.

The Lafayette County Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation Tuesday regarding contraband being taken into the Lafayette County Detention Center.  During the investigation, it was determined that a Lafayette County correctional officer was allegedly responsible for introducing contraband items into the jail.

On Thursday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant and search warrant for the residence of Everlean Boston, 49, of Oxford.

Boston was taken into custody at her residence without incident.

During the search of the residence, investigators discovered evidence of Boston introducing contraband into the detention center.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department did not release what kind of “contraband” Boston allegedly brought into the jail.

Boston was arrested and transported to the detention center.

Boston appeared before a justice court judge Friday morning and was given a $25,000.00 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and other charges and arrests are currently pending regarding this case.

