Georgia man in custody after high-speed chase from Alabama leads to crash in Mississippi

A Georgia man is in custody after high-speed chase ended in a crash in north Columbus THursday night.

The following is a report fromt he Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook:

One is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in north Columbus Thursday night.

It started shortly before 7:00 p.m. when a Pickens County Alabama sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop on a black Chrysler 300 for no tag. The vehicle had two occupants. As the deputy was talking to the driver and getting his information, the driver drove off.

The deputy gave chase into Mississippi. Deputies form the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office were notified and assisted in trying apprehend the suspects. Officers from the Columbus Police Department also assisted in the pursuit.

The vehicle led deputies and officers through Columbus, north of Hwy 45 and then turning onto Bluecutt Road. The vehicle then crashed in the 3400 block of Bluecutt Road. The two suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot. the passenger was apprehended a short time later. Deputies are still searching for the driver.

Deputies located several guns in the vehicle and along the path where the two suspects ran. Deputies also found marijuana at the scene.

The passenger was identified as 22-year-old Jalen Jamar Clayton from Baconton, Ga. who was charged with Disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance. Clayton is currently being held in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center where he is awaiting his initial appearance.

This is still an ongoing investigation and deputies are searching for the driver. If you have knowledge of this case or any additional information, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or access the P3-Tips.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.