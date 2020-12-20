30 Mississippi lawmakers call for investigation into presidential election

Mississippi legislators have written a letter to Mississippi’s federal delegation asked lawmakers to support Alabama Rep. Mo Brook’s (R-Alabama) request for a thorough investigation into alleged voter fraud in several swing states.

Thirty elected officials sent the letter to Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Rep. Michael Guest, Rep. Steven Palazzo and Rep. Trent Kelly.

President Donald Trump and his allies continue to attempt to overturn Trump’s election loss to President-Elect Joe Biden, despite numerous defeats in state courts and federal courts. Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Texas wsuit that sought to invalidate Biden’s win by throwing out millions of votes in four battleground states.

The letter lists 12 types of irregularities but lists no details.

“We the undersigned hereby call on the Mississippi federal delegation, including Senators Wicker and Hyde-Smith, to stand with Mo Brooks and Donald Trump as they fight to defend our republic with a full congressional investigation and vote on electors presented before the Joint Session on Jan. 6, 2021.”

The Mississippi lawmakers include:

Rep. Dana Criswell

Rep. Dan Eubanks

Rep. Steve Hopkins

Rep. Brady Williamson

Rep. Chris Brown

Rep. Randy Boyd

Rep. Becky Currie

Rep. Fred Shanks

Rep. Price Wallace

Rep. Bubba Carpenter

Rep. Mark Tullos

Rep. Donnie Scoggin

Rep. Jill Ford

Rep. Dana Underwood McLean

Rep. Brent Anderson

Rep. Shane Aguirre

Rep. Larry Byrd

Rep. Sam Creekmore

Rep. Bill Kinkade

Rep. Jeffery Hale

Rep. Billy Calvert

Rep. Troy Smith

Rep. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes

Rep. Timmy Ladner

Rep. Tom Weathersby

Rep. Randy Rushing

Rep. Shane Barnett

Rep. Jody Steverson

Rep. Dale Goodin

Rep. Tracy Arnold

Rep. John Reed

