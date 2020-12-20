30 Mississippi lawmakers call for investigation into presidential election
Mississippi legislators have written a letter to Mississippi’s federal delegation asked lawmakers to support Alabama Rep. Mo Brook’s (R-Alabama) request for a thorough investigation into alleged voter fraud in several swing states.
Thirty elected officials sent the letter to Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Rep. Michael Guest, Rep. Steven Palazzo and Rep. Trent Kelly.
President Donald Trump and his allies continue to attempt to overturn Trump’s election loss to President-Elect Joe Biden, despite numerous defeats in state courts and federal courts. Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Texas wsuit that sought to invalidate Biden’s win by throwing out millions of votes in four battleground states.
The letter lists 12 types of irregularities but lists no details.
“We the undersigned hereby call on the Mississippi federal delegation, including Senators Wicker and Hyde-Smith, to stand with Mo Brooks and Donald Trump as they fight to defend our republic with a full congressional investigation and vote on electors presented before the Joint Session on Jan. 6, 2021.”
The Mississippi lawmakers include:
Rep. Dana Criswell
Rep. Dan Eubanks
Rep. Steve Hopkins
Rep. Brady Williamson
Rep. Chris Brown
Rep. Randy Boyd
Rep. Becky Currie
Rep. Fred Shanks
Rep. Price Wallace
Rep. Bubba Carpenter
Rep. Mark Tullos
Rep. Donnie Scoggin
Rep. Jill Ford
Rep. Dana Underwood McLean
Rep. Brent Anderson
Rep. Shane Aguirre
Rep. Larry Byrd
Rep. Sam Creekmore
Rep. Bill Kinkade
Rep. Jeffery Hale
Rep. Billy Calvert
Rep. Troy Smith
Rep. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes
Rep. Timmy Ladner
Rep. Tom Weathersby
Rep. Randy Rushing
Rep. Shane Barnett
Rep. Jody Steverson
Rep. Dale Goodin
Rep. Tracy Arnold
Rep. John Reed
