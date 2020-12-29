Man arrested after neighbor’s property dispute ends in gunfire
A man who was at the center of a manhunt in Rankin County has been arrested after he reportedly shot a man multiple times in an ongoing property dispute.
Deputies from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office say a man was shot multiple times on Brendalwood Lane near the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Brandon on Monday afternoon.
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the 54-year-old victim was shot four times. He was taken to UMMC and is in critical condition.
Bailey says the suspect is 18-year-old Deshawn Xavien Douglas. He was captured at the nearby Regions Bank without incident, a few hours after the manhunt began.
Bailey says the shooting stemmed from an ongoing property dispute. According to officials, a physical altercation occurred before Douglas pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
A witness who videod the event told WAPT news in Jackson that the two men began arguing, and then the two began wrestling on the ground. A short time after the scuffle was broken up, Douglas pulled out a gun and started shooting, the witness said.
MDOC: Two inmates dead at different prisons
Two inmates convicted of sex-related crimes have died while hospitalized. 68-year-old James Kennet Boggan who was at the South Mississippi... read more