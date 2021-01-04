Three people die in vehicle crashes during New Year’s Day weekend, highway patrol says

Three people lost their lives in fatal crashes on state and federal highways during the New Year’s Day holiday weekend.

During the holiday enforcement period, the Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 158 vehicle crashes, which included 27 injuries and 3 fatalities. MHP issued 6306 citations with 184 DUI arrests.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol released its report for the period, which began Thursday, Dec. 31, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Sunday, Jan. 3 at midnight.

Here are the details of each deadly crash from MHP:

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, at approximately 8:32 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS 613 in Jackson County. A 2004 Toyota pickup driven by Collin J. Stockman, 17, of Moss Point, was traveling northbound on MS 613. A 2020 Chevrolet pickup driven by Charles R. Carter, 60, of Lucedale, was traveling southbound on MS 613. Both vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. Collin J. Stockman received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. Charles R. Carter was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS 29 in Perry County. A 2007 Ford Ranger driven by Tristan L. Woodson, 18, of Waynesboro, was traveling northbound on MS 29. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree ejecting the driver. Tristan L. Woodson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, at approximately 3:04 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS 28 in Jefferson County. A 1994 GMC Yukon driven by Christopher W. Dryden, 58, of Satellite Beach, FL was traveling eastbound on MS 28. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Christopher W. Dryden received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

