February 5, 2021

Governor Reeves accuses president, other politicians of ‘pushing children into transgenderism’

By Ben Hillyer

Published 6:28 am Friday, February 5, 2021

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves went on Twitter to criticize President Joe Biden and other politicians he said are “pushing children ‘into transgenderism.'”

The posts were in response to one of President Joe Biden’s first executive orders.

 

Some states including Mississippi, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee, have intruced bills to limit sports opportunities for transgender athletes as a challenge to Biden’s actions.

Mississippi House Bill No. 112, or the Save Women’s Sports Act, would require athletic programs in public schools to be designated upon the biological sex of the competitors.

 

