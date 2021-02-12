Mississippi police: AK-47 rifle, drugs seized after search warrant
Published 3:15 pm Friday, February 12, 2021
An AK-47 rifle and several pounds of drugs were seized after a search warrant by the Jackson Police Department.
JPD officials made the announcement on social media Friday.
#JPD Vice & Narcotics intercepted a package this week, resulting in a search warrant. A rifle was recovered along with approx. 4 pounds of marijuana, edible THC candies and vapes; street value estimated at $24,000. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/sL8pMMdq7q
— Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) February 12, 2021
Philip Johnson, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated marijuana trafficking and possession of marijuana within 1,500 feet of a church.
Officials say the city’s vice and narcotics unit intercepted a package that led to the search warrant.
They seized an AK-47, four pounds of marijuana, THC candy and vapes. The total estimated value was $24,000.