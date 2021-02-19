Mississippi reports second day of low coronavirus numbers as portions of state crippled by winter weather

As large sections of Mississippi began to thaw out Friday after two winter storms passed through the state earlier in the week, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported relatively low numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Friday, the second day of low numbers likely attributable to the storms.

The state reported Friday 360 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 289,892.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,534.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 606 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 725 with Friday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.