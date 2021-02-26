Mississippi’s weekly coronavirus case counts increase with latest state numbers

Published 6:12 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases increased Friday, but remains low relative to record highs seen last month.

The state health department reported Friday 731  new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 293,542.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 25 new deaths on Friday, leaving the total death toll to 6,638.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 521 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 564 with Friday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2333 77 72 15
Alcorn 2907 60 130 20
Amite 1109 32 55 7
Attala 2063 69 175 36
Benton 933 24 45 10
Bolivar 4599 121 232 31
Calhoun 1571 28 36 4
Carroll 1179 23 51 9
Chickasaw 2008 51 60 15
Choctaw 695 16 1 0
Claiborne 979 29 45 9
Clarke 1689 71 123 31
Clay 1782 50 38 5
Coahoma 2763 67 129 11
Copiah 2760 57 81 11
Covington 2482 78 136 39
De Soto 19601 229 113 24
Forrest 7159 136 226 51
Franklin 756 19 39 4
George 2311 45 59 7
Greene 1272 33 52 6
Grenada 2462 77 155 32
Hancock 3416 74 68 14
Harrison 16569 277 483 65
Hinds 18712 386 806 130
Holmes 1817 70 104 20
Humphreys 924 27 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2890 72 134 23
Jackson 12483 219 236 34
Jasper 2127 44 43 2
Jefferson 619 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 1012 31 8 1
Jones 7914 146 219 41
Kemper 896 23 44 9
Lafayette 5716 113 187 55
Lamar 5858 80 53 13
Lauderdale 6798 226 442 99
Lawrence 1195 21 27 2
Leake 2521 71 88 15
Lee 9671 160 222 41
Leflore 3363 118 237 52
Lincoln 3491 100 185 38
Lowndes 6014 137 256 62
Madison 9420 196 365 69
Marion 2515 78 158 24
Marshall 4003 92 64 15
Monroe 3981 126 190 55
Montgomery 1213 38 54 9
Neshoba 3777 167 203 58
Newton 2263 52 87 15
Noxubee 1228 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4403 91 222 36
Panola 4283 92 102 13
Pearl River 4138 128 187 35
Perry 1214 34 21 7
Pike 2991 93 132 34
Pontotoc 4080 68 86 12
Prentiss 2688 58 99 15
Quitman 771 14 0 0
Rankin 12637 263 392 61
Scott 2928 68 115 18
Sharkey 488 17 43 8
Simpson 2727 78 158 20
Smith 1524 31 65 8
Stone 1718 29 84 14
Sunflower 3173 85 121 20
Tallahatchie 1700 39 50 7
Tate 3015 74 80 19
Tippah 2761 65 119 13
Tishomingo 2119 65 102 27
Tunica 988 23 18 2
Union 3936 73 131 23
Walthall 1236 40 69 13
Warren 4122 113 169 37
Washington 5182 129 191 39
Wayne 2515 41 69 11
Webster 1100 30 61 11
Wilkinson 622 26 25 5
Winston 2213 75 130 39
Yalobusha 1435 36 82 22
Yazoo 2849 62 139 18
Total 293,542 6,638 10,387 1,946

