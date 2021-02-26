Mississippi’s weekly coronavirus case counts increase with latest state numbers

Mississippi’s weekly number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases increased Friday, but remains low relative to record highs seen last month.

The state health department reported Friday 731 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 293,542.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 25 new deaths on Friday, leaving the total death toll to 6,638.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 521 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 564 with Friday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.