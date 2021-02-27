New coronavirus cases reported, but weekly average statistics still low in Mississippi

Mississippi reported more than 500 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Saturday, but the weekly average number of new cases remains low relative to record highs seen last month.

The state health department reported Saturday 549 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 294,091.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 31 new deaths on Saturday, leaving the total death toll to 6,669.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 550 on Saturday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 553 with Satuday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.