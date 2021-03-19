Mississippi coronavirus case averages still on decline, state reports

Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to decline, the state reported Friday.

The state health department reported Friday 392 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 302,316.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported seven new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,945.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 392 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 398 with Friday’s update.