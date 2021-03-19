Mississippi coronavirus case averages still on decline, state reports
Published 2:32 pm Friday, March 19, 2021
Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to decline, the state reported Friday.
The state health department reported Friday 392 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 302,316.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported seven new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,945.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 392 on Friday.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 398 with Friday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2401
|79
|78
|15
|Alcorn
|2946
|63
|130
|20
|Amite
|1165
|37
|55
|9
|Attala
|2118
|72
|175
|36
|Benton
|953
|24
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4705
|125
|232
|31
|Calhoun
|1614
|29
|36
|5
|Carroll
|1201
|25
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2029
|55
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|718
|16
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|1003
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1725
|75
|123
|31
|Clay
|1809
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2864
|72
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2843
|60
|81
|11
|Covington
|2521
|80
|136
|39
|De Soto
|20178
|244
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7450
|142
|226
|51
|Franklin
|792
|21
|40
|4
|George
|2353
|45
|59
|7
|Greene
|1291
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2520
|80
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3609
|82
|69
|14
|Harrison
|17194
|297
|485
|68
|Hinds
|19434
|399
|805
|131
|Holmes
|1838
|71
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|938
|29
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2929
|76
|134
|23
|Jackson
|12926
|236
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2180
|47
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|637
|27
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1037
|32
|8
|1
|Jones
|8186
|153
|219
|41
|Kemper
|937
|25
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|5866
|114
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6006
|84
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|6960
|231
|443
|100
|Lawrence
|1235
|22
|27
|2
|Leake
|2575
|72
|88
|15
|Lee
|9781
|167
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3430
|123
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3795
|104
|193
|39
|Lowndes
|6209
|143
|257
|63
|Madison
|9700
|206
|367
|69
|Marion
|2631
|78
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4150
|99
|64
|15
|Monroe
|4032
|130
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1249
|40
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3922
|173
|203
|59
|Newton
|2393
|54
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1241
|31
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4489
|97
|222
|36
|Panola
|4401
|100
|104
|14
|Pearl River
|4317
|133
|188
|36
|Perry
|1240
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3106
|101
|134
|35
|Pontotoc
|4139
|72
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2730
|58
|99
|15
|Quitman
|784
|15
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13092
|271
|392
|61
|Scott
|3027
|71
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|492
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2825
|83
|157
|20
|Smith
|1564
|34
|66
|8
|Stone
|1758
|30
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3247
|88
|121
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1735
|39
|50
|7
|Tate
|3156
|78
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2823
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2150
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1014
|25
|18
|2
|Union
|3997
|74
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1273
|42
|69
|13
|Warren
|4203
|117
|170
|37
|Washington
|5259
|132
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2596
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1130
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|633
|27
|25
|5
|Winston
|2237
|80
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1523
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2989
|67
|140
|18
|Total
|302,316
|6,945
|10,421
|1,964