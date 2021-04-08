Mississippi community mourns death of 6-year-old in car accident

A rural Mississippi community is mourning the death of a 6-year-old who was killed in a motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

The Monroe Journal reports that Jyrea Ivy was killed when the car she was riding in collided with a vehicle on the U.S. 45 bypass in Nettleton.

The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said Ivy was the passenger in a Ford Mustang traveling in the southbound lanes. The car collided with another vehicle in the northbound lanes near the intersection of Martin Luther King Avenue.

Gurley said Ivy was killed at the scene.