Officers respond to shooting outside Mississippi post office

Published 6:27 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement is investigating a shooting that happened in the middle of the morning in front of a downtown post office.

Officers from the Tylertown Police department and Walthall County Sheriff’s Department responded to the shooting at approximately 11 a.m. Monday in front of the Tylertown post office on Beulah Avenue.

Officers were also called to the Walthall General Hospital when a person came to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

News sources report that one person has been taken into custody. No charges have been filed in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Tylertown Police Department 601-876-4440.

 

More News

Man pleads guilty to killing Mississippi pizza delivery driver

Officers respond to shooting outside Mississippi post office

Tree splits Mississippi family’s home in half during storm: ‘It sounded like a bomb went off’

Mississippi reports highest new coronavirus case count in nearly three weeks

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required