Man arrested after leading police on chase. Suspect faces drug, assaulting officer charges

When Tupelo police officers attempted to stop the vehicle Mangrum was reportedly driving for a traffic violation, Mangrum fled in his vehicle and led officers on a chase through Tupelo.

The chase ended after the Mangrum’s vehicle collided with two other vehicles in a Tupelo intersection and then ran off the road. Mangrum attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended. While officers attempted to apprehend Mangrum, Mangrum reportedly struck one of the officers in the face.

Three other people, who were in Mangrum’s vehicle, were detained. One of the passengers, an adult female, faces drug charges.