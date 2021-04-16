Man arrested after leading police on chase. Suspect faces drug, assaulting officer charges
Published 5:42 am Friday, April 16, 2021
A Tennessee man is in custody after leading police on a 4-mile pursuit through a Mississippi town that ended with a three-vehicle wreck.
The Daily Journal in Tupelo reports that Benjamin Lawrence Mangrum, 37, of 5368 Hargrove Road, Franklin, Tennessee, was booked into the Lee County Jail and charged with assaulting a police officer, felony fleeing, possession of a Schedule I drug and two misdemeanor traffic offenses — a tint violation and reckless driving
When Tupelo police officers attempted to stop the vehicle Mangrum was reportedly driving for a traffic violation, Mangrum fled in his vehicle and led officers on a chase through Tupelo.
Three other people, who were in Mangrum’s vehicle, were detained. One of the passengers, an adult female, faces drug charges.
An adult from one of the other vehicles involved in the accident was transported to a local hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries, law enforcement officials said.