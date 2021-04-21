Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases dip slightly with latest data

Published 12:14 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped slightly with Tuesday’s latest statistics, just one day after hitting a high for the month of April.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 233 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 309,818.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,163.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 920,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 22% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 714,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 244 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 229 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2472 82 83 16
Alcorn 3023 67 130 20
Amite 1216 41 55 9
Attala 2137 73 175 36
Benton 977 25 46 10
Bolivar 4786 130 234 32
Calhoun 1668 32 36 6
Carroll 1212 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2059 57 60 15
Choctaw 747 17 2 0
Claiborne 1015 30 45 9
Clarke 1783 78 123 31
Clay 1834 54 38 5
Coahoma 2910 79 129 12
Copiah 2946 65 83 11
Covington 2555 80 137 39
De Soto 21074 251 113 24
Forrest 7573 149 228 51
Franklin 831 23 40 4
George 2408 47 59 8
Greene 1296 33 52 6
Grenada 2577 85 155 32
Hancock 3745 85 69 14
Harrison 17612 304 485 68
Hinds 20031 411 804 131
Holmes 1875 72 104 20
Humphreys 947 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2980 77 134 23
Jackson 13210 243 240 35
Jasper 2203 48 43 2
Jefferson 649 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1061 32 9 1
Jones 8324 161 220 42
Kemper 957 28 44 9
Lafayette 6099 118 187 55
Lamar 6160 85 54 13
Lauderdale 7255 238 443 100
Lawrence 1269 23 27 2
Leake 2627 73 88 15
Lee 9911 171 222 41
Leflore 3476 124 236 52
Lincoln 3902 109 197 40
Lowndes 6313 144 256 63
Madison 9981 213 368 69
Marion 2672 79 158 24
Marshall 4312 103 64 15
Monroe 4066 132 190 55
Montgomery 1259 42 54 9
Neshoba 4016 176 203 59
Newton 2470 61 87 15
Noxubee 1266 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4582 98 222 36
Panola 4466 103 104 15
Pearl River 4449 142 188 37
Perry 1256 38 21 8
Pike 3236 105 135 35
Pontotoc 4181 72 86 12
Prentiss 2768 59 99 15
Quitman 792 16 0 0
Rankin 13423 277 392 61
Scott 3123 73 115 18
Sharkey 498 17 43 8
Simpson 2906 86 157 20
Smith 1607 34 66 8
Stone 1797 33 85 14
Sunflower 3323 90 122 20
Tallahatchie 1763 40 50 7
Tate 3277 84 80 19
Tippah 2856 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2234 67 102 27
Tunica 1038 25 18 2
Union 4057 76 131 23
Walthall 1316 44 69 13
Warren 4312 119 170 37
Washington 5297 133 191 39
Wayne 2616 41 69 11
Webster 1141 32 61 12
Wilkinson 659 29 25 5
Winston 2262 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1605 36 82 22
Yazoo 3063 69 140 18
Total 309,818 7,163 10,442 1,974

 

