Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases dip slightly with latest data

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped slightly with Tuesday’s latest statistics, just one day after hitting a high for the month of April.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 233 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 309,818.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,163.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 920,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 22% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 714,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 244 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 229 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.