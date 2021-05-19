Officials looking for Mississippi man who was last seen two weeks ago

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man last seen two weeks ago.

Family members report that Nathaniel “Nate” W. Rich was last seen May 4 between 1-2 a.m. in the 100 block of Howard Avenue.

Police say he was reported to have been assaulted before he was last seen.

Rich is reported to be about 6 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has a tattoo on his forearm, possibly on the right. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

He was last known to drive a 2004 blue Ford Mustang with a large hole in the hood and a “Skull” on the hood.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Rich’s whereabouts to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com