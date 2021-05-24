Two fisherman rescued after boater spots capsized boat in Mississippi Sound

Two fishermen were rescued in the Mississippi sound after their boat capsized this weekend.

Another boater spotted the fishermen and their capsized boat near Katrina Reef. WLOX News in Biloxi reported the rescue and talked to the boater, Bobby Carter, who spotted the fishermen and called the Department of Marine Resources to help rescue the men.

Carter was able to pull out two life jackets from underneath the boat to help the men, while DMR sent two boats to the scene for the rescue.

