Mississippi officials: One dead, two injured in triple shooting Monday night
Published 10:50 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021
One man is dead and two others are wounded in a triple shooting on Mississippi’s capital city Monday night.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting that happened around 10:30 p.m. on Oakland Avenue.
Police report that suspects in a stolen vehicle opened fire into another vehicle that was parked at a residence.
The other driver reportedly returned fire, killing one person and injuring another.
Police believe the shooting was in retaliation for a previous incident.
The stolen vehicle and several guns were recovered at the scene. Police said charges are pending in the case.